Rare Blue Moon Will Light Up The Skies On Halloween

Rare Blue Moon Will Appear In The Sky On Halloween

2020 may have been a bit of a write-off for many reasons but the moon, for now at least, is still going strong – with the first Blue Moon arriving this Halloween in two-and-a-half years.

‘But what is a Blue Moon?’ you may well ask. Well, it’s nothing to do with football, sorry Man City fans, and in fact refers to when we experience a full moon occur twice in a calendar month.

The first full moon will happen on October 1 and, you’ve guessed it, the second will occur on October 31, which feels particularly apt for slotting into the stereotypical nature of Halloween, alongside trick or treating and fancy dress parties – assuming these will be able to be conducted at a safe social distance.

Full moons, however, are clearly not a rarity in themselves: to put your mind at ease, there will have been a total of 13 (spooky, sure) before the year’s over rather than the usual 12. But that’s not to say in typical 2020 style it won’t spontaneously combusts or come falling to Earth, even though it’d be an unlikely but ultimately fitting close to the year/humanity.

Halloween will still see the familiarity of iconic spookiness such as black cats, witches and massive bowls of Haribo – this year will no doubt be a little different to virtually every other we’ve had now we’ve had got used to wearing masks for so long. Expect to be leaving sugary treats on doorsteps as terrified kids wait at the end of driveways next to their anxious parents.

God only knows how Father Christmas is going to cope.