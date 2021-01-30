Russian Billionaire Claims 'Putin Palace' Actually Belongs To Him PA Images

A Russian billionaire has claimed to be the owner of the vast, mysterious Black Sea mansion which some allege belongs to President Vladimir Putin.

The ‘Putin Palace’ – which is said to have a casino, skating rink and vineyard – became a point of discussion earlier this month following a video report by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. It was released after Navalny was jailed upon his return to Moscow.

As per this investigative report, the property cost £1 billion ($1.37 billion), paid for ‘with the largest bribe in history’. In the video, Navalny can be heard to state, ‘[They] built a palace for their boss with this money’.

Russia Putin PA Images

This report, which has been viewed tens of millions of times in Russia, also claims that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) possesses an approximate 27sq miles (70sq km) of the land surrounding the palace, which is located close to the resort of Gelendzhik.

However, as reported by BBC News, Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg has now said he is the owner of the mansion, during an interview uploaded to the pro-Kremlin Mash Telegram channel. This has since been confirmed to the news agency, Interfax.

Rotenberg’s press office has quoted him as having given the following statement:

I have managed to strike a deal with creditors a few years ago, and I became a beneficiary of this site a few years ago.

Rotenberg, who is known to have close connections with Putin, said that the property will be completed ‘in a couple of years’ and that is eventually expected to become an apartment hotel.

BBC News’ Tim Whewell had previously reported on the palace in 2012, quoting a former business associate of Putin who claimed the mansion had been built to his specifications for personal use. However, a spokesperson dismissed these allegations at the time.

