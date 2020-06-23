Russian Social Media Influencer Anastasia Tropitsel, Who Made First Million At 15, Dies Aged 18

Russian Social Media Influencer Who Made First Million At 15 Dies Aged 18 CEN

An 18-year-old Russian blogger and social media influencer has died following a tragic motorbike crash in Bali.

Advert

Anastasia Tropitsel had been riding her motorbike in the Kuta resort when the fatal accident occurred. Prior to the incident, she had told her 1.1 million followers she was going for breakfast.

Head of local traffic police Ni Luh Tiviasih has stated that Anastasia lost control of her bike at approximately 1.40pm, causing her to break into a central reservation.

Blogger CEN

In a statement about the crash, Tiviasih said:

Advert

The girl received a serious head injury and died at the scene of the accident, before ambulance arrived. Her body was taken to Sanglah Hospital in Denpasar.

Her boyfriend, Viktor Maydanovich, has stated that the accident was caused by the ‘shimmy effect’ that took over the bike, leading to Anastasia losing control.

Viktor, 30, stated:

She was riding along a road at a speed of 80-100 kph (50-60 mph), where everyone drives the same. She always drove safer and more accurately than anyone, and what happened to her is an accident.

Viktor also said that Anastasia had been wearing her motorbike helmet at the time of the crash, however this was sadly not enough to save her life. The grieving boyfriend has also denied that she had been riding her bike at an excessive speed when the accident occurred.

Blogger CEN

A popular blogger, Anastasia reportedly made her first 1 million rubles (£11,610) when she was just 15 years old.

She had been blogging since the age of 12, and was well known for sharing inspirational messages with her young fanbase, such as, ‘I inspire you to do what you can’t’ and ‘I grow your wings and send you to go freelance’.

Advert

Through her highly successful blog, Anastasia urged fans to overcome their fears by immersing themselves in whatever might be causing them to feel that way.

Anastasia had reportedly chosen to stay in Bali for lockdown following a trip to the Indonesian island in a bid to give her Instagram a boost, as per news.com.au.

Russian Blogger CEN

Paying tribute to Anastasia in a social media post, Viktor said:

My beloved girl is not with us. Please, my friends, say your last farewell to her with your good thoughts and meditations. It is very important.

Followers from all over the world have since offered their condolences on Anastasia’s final Instagram post, thanking her for her many motivational posts.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Anastasia Tropitsel at this difficult time.