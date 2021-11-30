unilad
Seven Die After Eating Poisonous Turtle Meat

by : Shola Lee on : 30 Nov 2021 09:54
Seven have died on Pemba Island in Tanzania after eating poisonous turtle meat.

The list of victims includes a three-year-old, and local police commander Juma Said Hamis said that at least five families ate the meat last Thursday, November 25.

A further 38 people were taken to hospital and most were discharged, while three are in stable condition.

The meat, which is a common delicacy in the area, has since been banned.

Samples of the sea turtle meat have been sent to authorities for testing to better understand what happened to those who consumed the toxic meat, BBC News reported.

While the cause is not yet known, it has been suggested that the poison could come from an algae known to produce deadly poisons as temperatures rise in the region between November and March. Sea creatures, including turtles, eat this algae, making them potentially deadly to eat.

Poisoning is typically worse in young children and elderly people, but can impact healthy adults.

The news comes after 19 died in March from eating turtle meat in Madagascar.

Authorities from the Vatomandry hospital in Antananarivo’s east district in Madagascar confirmed that 10 of the 34 taken to hospital had died, while a further nine children died at home after consuming the poisoned meat.

Cases were also reported in Indonesia, Micronesia and India’s Indian Ocean islands.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677 

