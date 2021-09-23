unilad
Taiwan On High Alert After China Launches 19 Fighter Jets

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 23 Sep 2021 14:52
Taiwan On High Alert After China Launches 19 Fighter Jets

The Taiwanese defence ministry has announced that a swarm of Chinese jets have reportedly entered Taiwan’s air defence zone.

A total of 19 Chinese jets are said to have reached Taiwan today, September 23, including 12 J-16 fighters and two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers.

Today’s development comes just days after Beijing flew 10 fighter jets across the region.

Taiwan and China split following a civil war in 1949, but China continues to claim that Taiwan is still part of ‘one-China’, rather than it being its own country.

China hopes to make the country accept Beijing’s sovereignty by applying more and more military pressure.

Chinese fighter yet (alamy)Alamy
Once the Chinese jets entered into Taiwanese territory, the country’s air force scrambled to ward off the enemy jets.

According to The Express, more than 100 Chinese jets have entered Taiwan’s airways this year alone.

Last week, the Taiwanese air force conducted its annual drills, during which skills the country would need to defend itself against China were practised.

The drills saw three aircraft – an F-16, French-made Mirage and a Ching-kuo Indigenous Defence Fighter plus an E-2 Hawk-Eye early warning aircraft – landing on a makeshift runway in rural southern Pingtung county.

Taiwan Air Force E-2K Air Early Warning aircraft lands on a highway (Alamy)Alamy

Apparently the road was designed to be straight and flat so that it can quickly be turned into a runway, The Guardian reports.

The exercises were overseen by President Tsai Ing-wen, who said that ‘splendid combat skills’ were demonstrated.

‘Rapid and real actions come from solid everyday training and also demonstrate the confidence of the Republic of China [Taiwan] air force in defending its airspace,’ Tsai added.

The country has since pledged a whopping $8.7 billion increase in military spending over the next five years.

President Tsai Ing-wen (Alamy)Alamy

Taiwan’s defence ministry said of its increased funding:

The Chinese Communists have continued to invest heavily in national defence budgets, its military strength has grown rapidly, and it has frequently dispatched aircraft and ships to invade and harass our seas and airspace.

‘In the face of severe threats from the enemy, the nation’s military is actively engaged in military building and preparation work, and it is urgent to obtain mature and rapid mass production weapons and equipment in a short period of time,’ it continued.

Niamh Shackleton

Topics: News, China, Now, Taiwan, World News

