Vatican Urged To Apologise After Remains Of 215 Indigenous Children Discovered At School In Canada

PA Images/CTV News

The Vatican has been urged to apologise after the remains of 215 Indigenous children were discovered at the site of a former residential school in Canada.

Work is now underway for forensic experts to identify and repatriate the remains of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation children, some of whom were as young as three years old when they died.

The presence of the remains, at what had once been Kamloops Indian Residential School, were confirmed last weekend using ground-penetrating radar. At the time of writing, not all areas have been searched, and it’s thought more bodies could be uncovered.

PA Images

According to a report by The Washington Post, almost 150,000 Indigenous children in Canada were taken from their families between the years 1883 and 1996 and made to attend residential schools.

This institutions, in which neglect and abuse was rife, strictly prohibited the practice of Indigenous languages and traditions. In 2015, Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission determined the use of these schools to be ‘cultural genocide’.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School, Kamloops, British Columbia, was ran by the Catholic Church ran from 1890 to 1969. The Canadian government then took over administration until the school was finally closed in 1978.

Although it’s not clear how the 215 children found at the former Kamloops residential school died, it’s understood that residential schools had a high death toll due to accidents, fires, abuse, malnourishment and contagious diseases.

PA Images

As reported by CTV News, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission has called upon the Pope to apologise on behalf of the Catholic Church.

However, as of Friday, May 28, First Nations Child and Family Caring Society Executive Director Cindy Blackstock noted that the ‘Catholic Church has yet to do that, and to really accept full responsibility for reparations to families’.