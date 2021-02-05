Woman Finds Way To Recycle Plastic Into Bricks That Are Stronger Than Concrete UN Environment Programme/YouTube

A Kenyan entrepreneur tired of government inaction on plastic pollution has come up with a solution to the problem herself, by creating bricks out of recycled plastic.

Nzambi Matee, a Nairobi-based materials engineer, has created a process to turn ‘trash into cash’ by converting sacks of plastic waste into building materials that she says are ‘five-to-seven times stronger’ than typical concrete bricks.

Advert 10

Matee’s company, Gjenge Makers, produces around 1,500 bricks each day at its factory in the Kenyn capital, and has recycled as much as 20 tonnes of plastic waste since the production line – which Matee designed herself – first opened in 2017.

The company works with packaging factories, who offload their waste to Gjenge Makers for free instead of paying to send it to recycling companies. ‘There is that waste they cannot process anymore; they cannot recycle,’ Matee explained to Reuters. ‘That is what we get.’

nzambi matee YouTube/ UNEP

Gjenge Makers’ bricks are made of a mixture of three types of plastic – high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene and polypropylene – materials found in everything from shampoo bottles to buckets. Sacks of plastic waste delivered to the factory are melted down, mixed with sand and then compressed into brick moulds of varying shapes, sizes and colours. Matee’s bricks are not only sustainable, but also low-cost, with a typical batch of Gjenge Makers’ grey bricks costing around $7.70 per square metre.

Advert 10

Having set up her factory after getting ‘tired of being on the sidelines’ when it came to tackling the problem of plastic waste in Kenya, Matee says the process of setting up her own production line was like jumping ‘off a cliff without even a parachute’. Yet Matee’s innovation has been such a success story that she plans to open a second production line to triple capacity, and believes her company can break even by the end of this year.

PA Images

She’s also caught international attention, and last year was named Africa’s Young Champion of the Earth 2020 by the UN Environment Programme. Soraya Smaoun, an industrial production techniques specialist with the UN programme, says that Matee’s work ‘highlights the economic and environmental opportunities when we move from a linear economy, where products, once used, are discarded, to a circular one, where products and materials continue in the system for as long as possible.’