Woman Performs Aerobics Routine Unaware Myanmar Coup Happening Behind Her Jake_Hanrahan/Twitter

A middle school PE teacher accidentally captured the recent military coup in Myanmar on camera while doing an aerobics routine, and it’s safe to say the footage has gone viral.

Khing Hnin Wai is a middle school physical education teacher who films a daily aerobics session in downtown Yangon. During a session, she captured a once-in-a-lifetime event: a military coup.

Advert 10

The educator didn’t seem to notice at the time, but the video has got a lot of attention now it’s online, and has amassed more than 200,000 views.

Check out the amazing video below:

The world was shocked when the military rounded up politicians, including Nobel Peace Price winner Aung San Suu Kyi and the president. The military claims its actions were carried out in response to a rigged election.

Advert 10

Despite these claims, an independent body found there was no evidence of fraud. As a result, the removal of the NDL – which won the election with 396 out of 476 parliamentary seats – is being treated as an attack on democracy. Perhaps the most concerning element in the coup is that many politicians have not been seen since the action was taken.

Aung San Suu Kyi PA Images

Wai captured the moment when the military drove up to President Win Myint’s palace. The vehicles must have been fairly quiet, as Wai continues to finish her workout as normal. The video is definitely not how many would envision documenting an undemocratic transition of power.

As people continue to watch this surprising video, countries across the globe are now threatening to intervene. It is still unclear whether external pressures will discourage the coup, which is evidently well underway.

Advert 10

PA

Volkan Bozkir, the president of the UN General Assembly, tweeted about the situation in the country:

I call for immediate release of detained political leaders. Attempts to undermine #democracy and rule of law are unacceptable. Military leaders must adhere to democratic norms and respect public institutions and civilian authority.

Many will hope that democracy is reinstated in the country, but at the moment it is unclear whether this will happen. The video provides rare insight into what is happening in Myanmar, even if it has been taken an unconventional and in an unintentional way.

Advert 10

It seems that this workout video of Khing Hnin Wai will be their most popular yet, as it captures a rare moment in the history of Myanmar.