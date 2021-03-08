World Reacts To Harry And Meghan’s Bombshell Oprah Interview

CBS/PA Images

Celebrities, influencers and members of the general public have flooded to social media to share their thoughts following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah.

The interview aired last night, March 7, and saw the couple discuss everything from their pregnancy to Meghan’s experience of suicidal thoughts.

It marked the first interview Harry and Meghan have given since they stepped away from official royal duties last year, and after promo videos promised a revealing insight into the lives of the royal couple, the world tuned in to hear what they had to say.

Harry and Meghan slammed the way they had been treated by tabloid newspapers and gave details about their relationships with other members of the royal family, with Harry revealing that he was ‘disappointed’ by his father, Prince Charles, who at one point stopped taking his calls.

Meghan told Oprah that while she was pregnant with their son, Archie, ‘concerns and conversations’ were had about ‘how dark’ his skin would be.

The Duchess also said that she had a ‘clear and real and frightening thought’ about suicide while she was a working member of the royal family, with Harry adding that she did not receive any support from the royal family over her mental health.

The interview prompted a range of responses from viewers, with many providing words of encouragement and praise for the couple after they spoke out.

Serena Williams shared a lengthy reaction to the conversation on Instagram, writing that she was ‘so proud’ of Meghan ‘for being so brave’.

She continued: ‘I know it is never easy. You are strong — both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you.’

Amanda Gorman, the poet who spoke at Joe Biden’s inauguration, commented: ‘Meghan was the Crown’s greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn’t just maltreat her light–they missed out on it.’

Another Twitter user wrote:

Meghan’s one regret being “believing the institution” is a lesson for Black women everywhere. Institutions cannot, will not, and have not saved us, ever. And like Meghan, we too can walk away when we do not feel supported.

Some reactions were not so positive, however, with Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan slamming the interview for being ‘an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family.’

Morgan, who is often criticised for his comments about Meghan, continued: ‘I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle – but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful.’

Other reactions to the interview were more light-hearted, with Jada Pinkett Smith sharing a picture of herself sat alongside the Queen as a joke that she would be appearing on the next episode of Red Table Talk.