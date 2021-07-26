World ‘Sadder, Angrier, More Worried And More Stressed-Out’ Than Ever Recorded Before

PA Images

Most countries in the world are experiencing record levels of stress, anger and worry, according to a new poll tracking global emotions.

The annual Gallup global emotions survey found that people in a majority of countries reported higher levels of negative emotions than ever before, with roughly one-third of the 160,000 people surveying saying they experienced feelings of stress, anger and worry in the last 24 hours.

Of the 116 countries surveyed, more than half reported increased stress levels, with 40% of adults saying they had experienced ‘a lot’ of stress the day before, marking an ‘all-time record-high.’

Pixabay

Even worse, the number of people who said they had smiled and laughed in the last 24 hours sunk to a record low, dropping 5 points lower than the previous year.

It’s pretty unsurprising given, well, everything, but Gallup officials were keen to point out that with stress levels steadily increasing over the past decade, the pandemic and its effects over the last year can’t be solely to blame.

In general, countries with high levels of income inequality reported higher than average negative emotions, with people living under corrupt governments also angrier and stressed out. According to Newsweek, the highest levels of stress were reported by women with young children.

Pixabay

Even people living in wealthy countries reported struggling more over the past years. In the United States, a massive 82% said they were feeling angry, with around three quarters reporting feelings of sadness.

In a statement, Gallup poll organisers said ‘In 2020, the world was a sadder, angrier, more worried and more stressed-out place than it has been at any time in the past 15 years’ with the pollsters’ Global Managing Partner Jon Clifton warning that ‘widespread negative emotions’ could be ‘devastating for societies.’

