Global Average Temperature Map Shows Australia Is Literally On Fire

As bushfires continue to burn through Australia and temperatures reach record highs a world heat map shows how the country is suffering.

With Christmas fast approaching it can be hard to imagine the hot weather some countries are experiencing, and though festivities are celebrated in the warmth every year in Australia, this year the heat is unprecedented.

The country experienced record breaking temperatures this week as residents experienced heats upwards of 40°C, with Eucla, in south-east Western Australia, hitting an outrageous 49.8 degrees Celsius yesterday, December 19.

The sweltering weather continued today, December 20, and the Bureau of Meteorology in Australia described heatwaves as ‘severe to extreme’.

It warned of very hot conditions extending across the South East states, with temperatures still in excess of 40°C in some areas.

Very hot conditions extending across the SE states today with temperatures in excess of 40C in some places. Severe to extreme heatwave conditions. Smoke from NSW fires has reached Melbourne as seen in this 12pm satellite imagery. https://t.co/pIVv1tfrIh pic.twitter.com/jbpEjCOMF9 — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) December 20, 2019

A stunning world temperatures map from Climate Change Institue at the University of Maine displays the current average conditions of countries across the globe, showing a stark contrast between those who could have a white Christmas and those who are suffering from the heat.

The UK, the US and much of Europe are currently experiencing colder temperatures ranging from -10°C to 10°C on average, evident in the green and blue colouring of the map.

Parts of south America and Africa are reaching hotter ends of the scale with temperatures averaging around 25°C, and while that’s warm it’s nothing when compared to Australia’s current average temperatures.

Take a look at the map here:

Climate Analyzer

The map shows Australia coloured an angry, dark red, indicating temperatures around 40°C. However, some spots of the country are covered with white spots, indicating the heat is inching towards 50°C.

Some areas are expected to get some relief from the heat in the coming days, though the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted the changing weather will bring with it strong winds which may cause further problems when it comes to tackling blazes in the country.

Severe Weather Update: heatwave update and increased fire danger weather. Video current at 1pm AEDT Friday 20 December 2019. Know your weather. Know your risk. For the latest weather forecasts and warnings visit https://t.co/i0XycMoHog and follow advice from emergency services. pic.twitter.com/TjqkbxuemT — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) December 20, 2019

A weather person at the Bureau explained:

We really will be watching this change because what it’s going to do is bring quite a strong gusty southerly wind … [which] creates a really dangerous period for the fire grounds because it rapidly changes the direction of the fires.

Numerous fires continue to burn across the country and hundreds of firefighters are risking their lives in the sweltering heat in an attempt to tackle them.

Our thoughts are with all those suffering as a result of the conditions.

