World War 2 Veteran Has Now Raised More Than £5 Million With His Birthday Walk

World War 2 Veteran Has Now Raised More Than £4 Million With His Birthday Walk

The amazing 99-year-old World War II veteran raising money for the NHS has surpassed the £5 million mark.

Captain Tom Moore has vowed to do 100 laps of his back garden before his 100th birthday to raise money ‘for our brave nurses and doctors’ – and has officially won over the hearts of the nation in doing so.

Tom’s target was to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together, but he achieved that in less than a day. As of today, April 15, he has raised £5,003,464.41.

Tom Moore

As of Monday, April 13, Tom had completed 70 out of 100 laps of the 25-metre loop of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. He is working his way through them 10 laps at a time with the help of his Zimmer frame.

Sharing his excitement yesterday evening of reaching £4 million, Tom’s Twitter page wrote:

WOW – 4 million pound for our NHS! We cannot wait to tell the news to Tom in the morning, he will not believe his ears! Thanks each and every one of you – we are in awe of you, but especially our frontline staff who need this now more than ever. #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay

Only yesterday morning, the money raised by Tom stood at an impressive £1.4 million, meaning the 99-year-old has raised over of £3 million in 24 hours.

Tom is way ahead of schedule and plans on completing the full 2.5 kilometres by Thursday, April 16, instead of his initial target of April 30 – his 100th birthday.

Originally from Keighly in West Yorkshire, Tom trained as a civil engineer before he enlisted in the army to fight in World War 2. He later rose to the rank of Captain, serving in India and Burma (now Myanmar).

Tom Moore

Sadly, Tom’s 100th birthday party, which was set to welcome 100 guests, had to be cancelled as a result of the current health crisis.

However, with this news in mind, BBC Breakfast shared the pensioners home address (with his permission, we presume) so people all over the country – and maybe the world – can send him birthday cards.

The money comes at a perfect time for the NHS with the ongoing health crisis putting a strain on its services – however, Tom’s reasoning for wanting to donate money for it was for when he received ‘magnificent’ care from NHS staff following his cancer battle and breaking his hip.

If you want to donate to the fund, which will support those fighting on the frontline against the pandemic, you can do so here.