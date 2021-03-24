World’s Biggest Investment Banks Have Invested $3.8 Trillion In Fossil Fuels Since Paris Agreement

PA

The world’s largest banks have invested a staggering amount of money in fossil fuels over the past six years.

Despite the Paris Climate Agreement being introduced in 2015, 60 of the world’s biggest banks have since invested $3.8 trillion in fossil fuel companies.

Advert 10

The agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change with a goal to limit global warming; something that won’t be achieved if fossil fuels continued to be used at the rate they are.

The findings come as part of a report by a group of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that have called out the likes of the Bank of America, Barclays, Royal Bank of Canada, and Morgan Stanley for their contributions to fossil fuel financing.

PA

The report showed JPMorgan Chase to be the largest contributor, which had invested a whopping $317 billion between 2016 and 2020.

Advert 10

Lorne Stockman, a senior research analyst at Oil Change International, told CNBC that the report could be a ‘reality check’ for all the banks that aren’t doing enough to help the climate crisis.

She explained:

This report serves as a reality check for banks that think that vague ‘net-zero’ goals are enough to stop the climate crisis. Our future goes where the money flows, and in 2020 these banks have ploughed billions into locking us into further climate chaos.

‘Net-zero’ means that any greenhouses emissions created by the economy will be offset by the removal of the gas produced, for example by contributing to reforestation.

Advert 10

PA Images

Rainforest Action Network’s Alison Kitch also expressed concerns. She said, as per The Guardian, ‘When we look at the five years overall, the trend is still going in the wrong direction, which is obviously the exact opposite of where we need to be going to live up to the goals of the Paris Agreement.’

Many of the named banks are yet to comment on the findings; however, Citi, which was second in the report’s ‘dirty dozen’, has pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Val Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer for Citi, wrote on the bank’s blog yesterday, March 23, ‘As the world’s most global bank, we acknowledge that we are connected with many carbon-intensive sectors that have driven global economic development for decades.’

Advert 10

PA

‘Our work to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 therefore makes it imperative that we work with our clients, including our fossil fuel clients, to help them and the energy systems that we all rely on to transition to a net-zero economy,’ she added.

I’m sure many would agree that this is a goal we need to achieve now – not in nearly 30 years time.