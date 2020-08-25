World’s First Floating Apple Store Is Giant Glowing Orb From The Future

@Yaphickleminded/Twitter

Apple is creating the world’s first floating Apple store – as if Apple stores didn’t already look enough like spaceships.

The technology giant’s newest retail location will be located on Singapore’s waterfront, and will be known as Apple Marina Bay Sands.

The new store will be part of a luxury resort and hotel bearing the same name, and while it looks like a simple silver dome during the day, the impressive building will glow different colours at night, making it really come alive.

Applestore @javanng/Twitter

While not much is known about the new store, it will be Apple’s 512th retail shop globally and its third in Singapore. It opened its first store in Singapore at the Knightsbridge building along Orchard Road in 2017, while its second store, located at Jewel Changi Airport, opened in July last year.

The new shop will have the same COVID-19 health and safety regulations as its other stores do, such as mandatory mask-wearing and a limited number of customers allowed inside at one time.

Apple store @Yaphickleminded/Twitter

A statement on Apple’s website read:

We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay. Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions. It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new. We can’t wait to see where your imagination takes you.

While it says it will be welcoming people to the store ‘soon’, an official opening day is yet to be announced.