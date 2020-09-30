World’s First Paramedic Jet Suit Takes Flight In UK
The world’s first paramedic jet suit has taken flight in the UK, with incredible footage showing the suit being tested in the Lake District.
The 1050bhp Jet Suit was developed as a collaboration between Gravity Industries and the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), with the astonishing exercise taking place at the Langdale Pikes.
During the test, Gravity Industries founder and Chief Test Pilot Richard Browning flew from the bottom of the valley bottom up to a simulated casualty site on The Band, close to Bowfell. This site would have taken an approximate 25 minutes to get to by foot.
You can watch the jet suit in action for yourself below:
As a comparison, the Gravity Jet Suit is capable of covering the exact same distance in just 90 seconds flat. This would potentially allow emergency responders to get to casualty sites with much greater speed, saving many lives as a result.
The Lake District was identified as being a possible location for a Jet Suit paramedic by the director of operations and paramedic at GNAAS, Andy Mawson, with the charity’s call-out data recording ‘dozens of patients every month’ within the area.
Mawson has said that the test has demonstrated the potential for Jet Suits to improve upon the delivery of critical care services, stating:
In a time in healthcare when we are exhausted with COVID and its effects, it’s important to still push the boundaries.
Our aircraft will remain a vital part of the emergency response in this terrain, as will the fantastic mountain rescue teams. But this is about looking at supplementing those resources with something completely new.
We think this technology could enable our team to reach some patients much quicker than ever before. In many cases this would ease the patient’s suffering. In some cases, it would save their lives.
Browning added:
It was wonderful to be invited to explore the capabilities of the Gravity Jet Suit in an emergency response simulation and work alongside the team at GNAAS.
We are just scratching the surface in terms of what is possible to achieve with our technology. Emergency response is one of the areas Gravity are actively pursuing, alongside launching a new commercial training location at the world-renowned Goodwood Estate.
With the test having been successfully completed, GNAAS and Gravity Industries are now looking towards exploring the next steps in their collaboration.
