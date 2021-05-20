World’s Largest Iceberg Breaks Off Antarctic Ice Shelf

PA Images/European Space Agency (ESA)

The world’s largest iceberg has just broken away from the Antarctic ice shelf.

At approximately 4320 sq. km in size, this iceberg, dubbed A-76, is currently known to be the largest anywhere on Earth, being of a slightly greater size than the sunny Spanish island of Majorca.

The iceberg is understood to have calved from the western side of Antarctica’s Ronne Ice Shelf, and is now lying in the Weddell Sea. To give a size comparison, the A-74 iceberg that calved from the Brunt Ice Shelf back in February was just 1270 sq. km.

The European Space Agency (ESA)

Known to be the biggest berg at the time of writing, A-76 is significantly larger than the second place A-23A iceberg (sized at approximately 3880 sq. km), also located in the Weddell Sea.

As per the European Space Agency (ESA), this enormous berg was first clocked by the British Antarctic Survey and was later confirmed by the US National Ice Center using Copernicus Sentinel-1 imagery, made up of two polar-orbiting satellites.

As reported by New Scientist, it’s believed that this calving isn’t due to anthropogenic climate change.

This particular area has reportedly not had to deal with the influx of warm ocean water impacting ice elsewhere in western Antarctica, where it’s feared colossal glaciers such as Thwaites could break off. The size of Great Britain, Thwaites has the potential to inflict substantial environmental damage.

Speaking about the recent calving of A-76, British Antarctic Survey glaciologist Alex Brisbourne told New Scientist:

It’s not an area that is undergoing any significant change because of global heating. The main message is it’s part of a natural cycle.

As part of the ice sheet that A-76 was calved from was floating, it’s expected that the iceberg won’t have an impact on sea level rise.

Furthermore, although A-76 is currently the largest iceberg on the planet, it isn’t among the 10 biggest icebergs of all time.

However, it’s understood that, depending on where the new berg ends up, it may still have a significant impact. Last year, another iceberg, named A-68a, was spotted on a pathway that could have been harmful wildlife on the island of South Georgia, but fortunately ended up getting broken up.

Brisbourne explained that, ‘It’s big enough to influence the ocean, and the salinity of the ocean’, adding, ‘depending on the trajectory, it could be as significant as A-68a.’