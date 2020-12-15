‘World’s Loneliest House’ Has Been Empty For More Than 100 Years

The ‘world’s loneliest house’, situated on a remote Icelandic island, has been uninhabited for more than 100 years.

The house is located on Elliðaey, a deserted island that lies to the south of Iceland. While historically it did have a small population, the remaining few residents vacated the island in the 1930s for life on the mainland.

Several rumours had initially surfaced on the origin of the lone building and its owner.

Diego Delso/WikiCommons

One such rumour claimed that the building belongs to an unknown billionaire who planned to use it as a safe home in the event of a zombie apocalypse, as per LADbible.

That has since been dispelled. It has been revealed that the house is actually not a house at all; it is a hunting lodge owned by the Elliðaey Hunting Association.

The remote island has a large population of flocks of puffin, which are not illegal to hunt in Iceland despite being an endangered species.

The island itself is actually listed as a nature reserve and protected area, due to it being a major nesting area for storm petrels and other sea birds.

Szilas/WikiCommons

It would also not make very comfortable residence, as the island has no electricity, no running water or indoor plumbing system.

A picture of the house was posted on Reddit, where it has already garnered more than 25,000 likes.

As some users mused, it is also unlikely that the island has either an internet connection or mobile phone reception.

But the property does redeem itself slightly for its seemingly eco-friendly sauna, which is fed off a rainwater collection system.

One user said it ‘looks like the greatest place to be’, to which someone replied, ‘Until you get hungry.’

Another, who seems to have knowledge of the island wrote, ‘It’s actually not that crazy remote (though you can’t dock there unless you are a member of the hunting club), with a ferry passing several times a day. It’s really pretty though, and really does look that crazy in real life. Vestmanadjyar has terrain like this you can hike and see puffins.’

One person, who claimed to have been to the island, said, ‘I’ve been there, and I believe you still have to scale a ladder embedded in the cliff side. There’s a small lower beach and dock, then the cliff.’