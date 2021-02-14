unilad
Advert

World’s Oldest Beer Factory May Have Just Been Unearthed In Egypt

by : Cameron Frew on : 14 Feb 2021 10:15
World's Oldest Beer Factory May Have Just Been Unearthed In Egyptmoantiquities/Facebook/PA Images

The world’s oldest beer factory may have been unearthed in Egypt.

The supposed brewery was found in Abydos, an ancient burial ground in the desert west of the Nile River, more than 280 miles south of Cairo. It’s one of Egypt’s most prominent archeological sites.

Advert

Thanks to the efforts of a joint Egyptian-American archaeological mission, the discovery is speculated to be the oldest high-production brewery in the world.

Egypt Brewery 3Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Facebook

According to Dr. Mostafa Waziry, the secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the brewery could date back as far as King Narmer, who reigned over the country in 3100 BC. Narmer is credited by many scholars with unifying Egypt and founding the First Dynasty.

As per a Facebook post from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the unearthed factory consists of ‘eight large sections with an area of ​​20m length x 2.5m width x 0.4m depth, which were used as units for beer production’.

Advert
Egypt Brewery 2Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Facebook

The post adds, ‘Each sector contained about 40 earthenware ponds arranged in two rows to heat the mixture of grains and water, and each basin is held in place by levers made of clay placed vertically in the form of rings.’

The dig was headed up by Matthew Adams of New York University, and Deborah Vischak, assistant professor of ancient Egyptian art history and archaeology at Princeton University.

Egypt Brewery 1Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Facebook
Advert

Adams said the brewery could have been producing up to 22,400 litres of beer at a time. At the time it was built, it may have been specifically set out for supplying the ‘royal rituals that were taking place inside the funeral facilities of the kings of Egypt’.

As part of the excavations, archeologists found evidence for the use of beer in sacrificial rites. While the factory was roughly found in the early 1900s, its location wasn’t precisely determined, with the newest expedition able to uncover its contents.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

James Charles Faces Backlash For Pregnancy Photo Shoot With Prosthetic Bump
Celebrity

James Charles Faces Backlash For Pregnancy Photo Shoot With Prosthetic Bump

Mum Of 11 Wants 100 More Kids To Have ‘World’s Largest Family’
Life

Mum Of 11 Wants 100 More Kids To Have ‘World’s Largest Family’

Cops Caught Playing The Beatles To Trigger Copyright Filter And Stop Being Filmed
Life

Cops Caught Playing The Beatles To Trigger Copyright Filter And Stop Being Filmed

Gina Carano Breaks Silence After Being Fired From The Mandalorian Over Nazi Comments
Celebrity

Gina Carano Breaks Silence After Being Fired From The Mandalorian Over Nazi Comments

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, beer, Egypt, history, Now, World

Credits

Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Facebook

  1. Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Facebook

    @moantiquities

 