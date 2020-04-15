World’s Richest Man Under 30 Hugh Grosvenor Donates £12.5 Million To Coronavirus Relief Efforts
The 7th Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, has donated £12.5 million towards the national relief effort against the coronavirus outbreak.
The world’s richest man under the age of 30 – and the godfather to Prince George – Grosvenor, 29, is in possession of a fortune that exceeds £10 billion.
A large portion of this donation will be given to the NHS; providing respite, rehabilitation and mental health assistance to those on the NHS frontline and their loved ones.
Some of the funding will also be given to those involved in medical research and development related to the coronavirus, with the remainder split between organisations which support vulnerable individuals and families struggling with the long-term effects of the outbreak.
Grosvenor said:
On behalf of my family and everyone at the Grosvenor Estate, I want to say a huge thank you to all our amazing NHS staff and everyone providing critical frontline services. We are all humbled and incredibly grateful that you are working tirelessly to keep us safe and keep the country functioning.
NHS staff and key workers don’t work in isolation. They have children and families whose health and wellbeing will also be highly impacted by this crisis.
As they keep us safe, I want to help provide as much support to them and their families as we can. Our donation will help create a Family Fund within NHS Charities Together to provide food, respite, rehabilitation and positive mental health support to NHS staff and their families.
While the impact of this crisis is being felt immediately, the virus will sadly also affect people’s lives long into the future. That’s why I’m keen to support the longer-term scientific and socio-economic response to the epidemic.
Through these donations, my Foundation will work with a range of fantastic charities and organisations who are able to help vulnerable people in the difficult months ahead.
Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together, Ellie Orton, said:
We are all incredibly grateful for this most generous donation which will make such a difference to NHS staff coping with the enormity of Covid-19.
With the fantastic support we have received, both we and our member NHS charities are doing as much as we can to support patients, NHS staff, volunteers and carers during this emergency.
But we know many NHS staff have chosen to keep their families safe by staying apart and focusing their time and energy to care for their patients and save lives.
Their dedication is not only remarkable but no doubt comes with its own price and if I may speak on their behalf, we say a heartfelt thank you to the Westminster Foundation.
Grosvenor inherited the title of the Duke of Westminster in August 2016 after the death of his father, Gerard Grosvenor.
The donations will be allocated to a variety of national charities and regional organisations operating within London and Cheshire, where the young billionaire and his family are situated.
