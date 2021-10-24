‘World’s Scariest Criminal’ With Face Covered In Tattoos Charged For Alleged Rape

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sex Offender Registry

A notorious sex offender who’s been branded the ‘world’s scariest criminal’ has been charged for alleged rape.

Michael Campbell has been described as a ‘persistent sex offender’ in documents filed in Greene County, as he stands to face charges of attempting to rape a woman while she slept next to her boyfriend.

According to the documents, the woman’s boyfriend woke up to find Campbell allegedly trying to take down her underwear. After chasing the offender out of the building, Campbell left the scene on a bike, New York Post reports.

Campbell has denied the accusation that he was trying to rape the woman and instead claimed she made ‘sexual advances towards him’.

He told police he ‘told her no’ because of having a ‘curfew and need[ing] to leave’ and claimed the incident occurred inside a bathroom.

Campbell is currently in Missouri county jail, having been arrested and charged with attempted rape in the first degree. His bond is set at $100,000.

Previously, Campbell has been arrested for assault, property damage and violating an order of protection. In July 2018, he was charged with third-degree assault after allegedly repeatedly punching a man who didn’t flush the toilet after using it.

He has also been found guilty of attempted sexual assault in the first degree and has been accused of trying to rape a 14-year-old girl when he was 20 years of age.

He is required to stay away from children due to being a registered sex offender and, after going within 500 feet of a playground or public pool, was previously arrested in 2011.

Campbell is set to appear in court on Monday in Missouri and could face life imprisonment if convicted.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas