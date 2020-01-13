World’s Richest Man Jeff Bezos Donates £532,000 To Australian Bushfire Victims

Customers who wish to donate essential items to the relief effort can do so by visiting Amazon.com.au and shopping from the wish list specifically created by BlazeAid. Amazon will deliver these items to BlazeAid’s nominated destinations. Additional charity wish lists will be added in the days to come with thousands of items available to order.

The donated products, including water, food, safety clothing, building materials, and more, have been specifically requested by BlazeAid as essential to aid their volunteers in the recovery efforts.