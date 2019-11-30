WW2 Veteran Who Credits Long Life To Daily Coors Light Turns 102

Fox News

Everybody wants to know the secret to a long life, with centenarians often pestered for pearls of wisdom about how to stay young at heart for longer.

Could it be the fountain of youth can actually be found inside a daily bottle of Coors Light? This is the bold claim being made by World War II veteran Andrew E. Slavonic, who will be celebrating his 102nd birthday on December 1.

The Pennsylvania pensioner shot to viral fame after claiming his daily dose of Coors Light – taken every day at 4pm for over a decade – was the tonic behind his longevity. Fair play to him.

Speaking to Fox News ahead of his momentous birthday, Andrew’s son, Bob, said:

All I can say is that it has been one helluva of a year for dad. He has never had this much attention in his life. I really think he loves it, He has met various people around town that have come up to him and wanted to shake his hand and ask him if it really the one Coors Light that keeps him going. He says it is. We go to the local VFW Post 764 every Friday for dinner and everyone there just loves seeing him and talking to him.

Bob added:

When people ask me about my dad and I tell them that he is going to be 102, they just don’t believe that he is that old but only looks like he is in his 70’s. As time goes on, there are not too many WWII veterans around, especially in Pittsburgh and that drink one Coors Light Beer every day at 4:00 pm, that is EST. But, as Jimmy Buffet says, it’s 4 o’clock somewhere, oh wait, make that 5 o’clock somewhere. Maybe I need to have a talk with Jimmy and have him do another version of the song for 4:00 pm.

Here’s hoping Andrew has a very happy – and suitably beery – birthday.

