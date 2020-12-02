unilad
Advert

WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson Dies Aged 79

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Dec 2020 14:28
Pat PattersonPat PattersonShutterstock

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79.

Patterson – who regarded himself as wrestling’s ‘first gay superstar’ – enjoyed a career which spanned six decades, during which time he became known one of the all time greats.

Advert

WWE has today announced the sad news in a statement, describing Patterson as a ‘renaissance man’ who ‘left an indelible mark on the industry in the ring, on the microphone and behind the scenes’.

Described as having been a ‘true trailblazer of the industry’ by WWE, Patterson broke new ground in various ways throughout his long and decorated career.

Patterson started wrestling in the 1950sin his home country of Canada, joining up with WWE in the late 1970s after having won the AWA Tag Team Championship with Ray Stevens in 1978.

Advert

As well as becoming the first-ever Intercontinental Title reign in 1979, Patterson also created the Royal Rumble Match in 1988, an achievement which he later recounted in his 2016 autobiography, Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE.

Reflecting on the beginnings of the Royal Rumble, Patterson wrote:

The first Royal Rumble was on January 24, 1988, in Hamilton, Ontario. The difference between WWE’s Royal Rumble and a traditional over-the-top rope battle royal is that the participants come into the match at two-minute intervals — not all at the same time at the beginning of the match. I wanted to create something special.

Advert

According to the statement by WWE:

In his 25-plus years in WWE, Patterson was synonymous with making history. From the Intercontinental Title to the Royal Rumble Match and beyond, his name will forever be revered in WWE lore.

In 1996, Patterson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Bret Hart in recognition of his significant contribution to the world of wrestling.

Advert

Tributes have poured in on social media for Patterson, both from fans who grew up watching him in action and those who knew and worked with him.

More to follow.

Advert

Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Pat Patterson at the difficult time.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender
Celebrity

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender

Terrified Woman Finds Huge Spider Hiding In Her Car Door Handle
Animals

Terrified Woman Finds Huge Spider Hiding In Her Car Door Handle

Mysterious Monolith Like One Found In Utah Appears On Romanian Hill
News

Mysterious Monolith Like One Found In Utah Appears On Romanian Hill

‘Most Disgusting Movie Of All Time’ Getting Uncut Release After 10 Years
Film and TV

‘Most Disgusting Movie Of All Time’ Getting Uncut Release After 10 Years

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Wrestling, WWE

Credits

WWE Shop and 1 other

  1. WWE Shop

    Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE

  2. WWE

    WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson passes away

 