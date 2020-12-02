WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson Dies Aged 79

Pat Patterson Shutterstock

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79.

Patterson – who regarded himself as wrestling’s ‘first gay superstar’ – enjoyed a career which spanned six decades, during which time he became known one of the all time greats.

WWE has today announced the sad news in a statement, describing Patterson as a ‘renaissance man’ who ‘left an indelible mark on the industry in the ring, on the microphone and behind the scenes’.

Described as having been a ‘true trailblazer of the industry’ by WWE, Patterson broke new ground in various ways throughout his long and decorated career.

Patterson started wrestling in the 1950sin his home country of Canada, joining up with WWE in the late 1970s after having won the AWA Tag Team Championship with Ray Stevens in 1978.

As well as becoming the first-ever Intercontinental Title reign in 1979, Patterson also created the Royal Rumble Match in 1988, an achievement which he later recounted in his 2016 autobiography, Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE.

Reflecting on the beginnings of the Royal Rumble, Patterson wrote:

The first Royal Rumble was on January 24, 1988, in Hamilton, Ontario. The difference between WWE’s Royal Rumble and a traditional over-the-top rope battle royal is that the participants come into the match at two-minute intervals — not all at the same time at the beginning of the match. I wanted to create something special.

According to the statement by WWE:

In his 25-plus years in WWE, Patterson was synonymous with making history. From the Intercontinental Title to the Royal Rumble Match and beyond, his name will forever be revered in WWE lore.

In 1996, Patterson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Bret Hart in recognition of his significant contribution to the world of wrestling.

Tributes have poured in on social media for Patterson, both from fans who grew up watching him in action and those who knew and worked with him.

Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Pat Patterson at the difficult time.