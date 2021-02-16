Wyoming Gets Its First Black Sheriff After Years Of Unrest

Ibany County Sheriff's Office/Facebook/PA Images

After years of unrest, Wyoming has now appointed its very first Black sheriff.

Aaron Appelhans, 39, was appointed Wyoming’s first Black sheriff just months after anger over systematic racism in the US police force ignited protests across American cities.

Advert 10

Appelhans’ turf includes one of the last Democratic strongholds in Wyoming, however the state is known to be very conservative overall, with a majority white population.

lbany County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The new sheriff, who has significant experience in leadership positions, detective work and crime prevention, faces various challenges ahead, and has already faced a racist remark from a lawmaker.

Appelhans, who trained at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, was appointed as the Sheriff of Albany County on Friday, December 11, 2020, and was last month sworn in as sheriff, becoming the top law enforcement officer for the county.

Advert 10

Although Albany County is three times the size of Rhode Island, with a population of 39,000 people, it is home to just 650 African Americans.

Appelhans himself grew up near Denver, where he experienced racism first hand and also had relatives in the criminal justice system.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Appelhans explained that he had an understanding of both sides of the Black Lives Matter movement:

Advert 10

I am one of those people who do feel that law enforcement really needs to take a good, hard look at what we do. Are we serving our community?

Although Wyoming has seen progress, the county remains ‘very racist’, as per Stephen Latham, president of the state NAACP.

Back in December, Republican state Representative Cyrus Western responded to the announcement of Appelhans’ appointment by sharing a clip showing a Black character from the film Blazing Saddles (1974) asking, ‘Where the white women at?’

A satirical black comedy western, Blazing Saddles features a former slave character who ends up serving as the sheriff of an all-white town. Western has since made a public apology and has also apologised during a call to Appelhans.

Advert 10

<a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:LARAMIE_DOWNTOWN_HISTORIC_DISTRICT,_ALBANY_COUNTY,WYOMING.jpg">Wikimedia Commons</a>

The fatal shooting of an unarmed, mentally ill man by a deputy two years ago reportedly played a significant role in Appelhans’ appointment.

The death of Robbie Ramirez, 39, during a traffic stop sparked a backlash that continued into last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.

After the shooting, the group Albany County for Proper Policing was formed, pushing for Appelhans to take over as sheriff following the retirement of his predecessor, Dave O’Malley.

Advert 10