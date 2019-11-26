X Factor Contestant Ariel Burdett Dead Aged 38

ITV

Ariel Burdett, one of The X Factor‘s most iconic contestants, has died at the age of 38.

Ariel, whose real name is Amy Burdett, appeared on the UK talent show back in 2008, and her audition has been shared online constantly in the following decade.

A family friend told the Daily Star the 38-year-old died earlier this month, however the cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

R.I.P Ariel Burdett, she really was an icon 🥺 such sad news, I can’t believe it. She won’t be forgotten! 💔 pic.twitter.com/71CEFjtfok — christmas🎄cowboy (@spacecow3oy) November 25, 2019

The same friend also shared the news on social media, sharing a picture of Ariel and asking people who are interested to get in touch with her brother about funeral arrangements.

Former X Factor contestant Jack Remmington (one half of Jack and Joel) also paid tribute to the late internet star.

Really sad to hear about Ariel Burdett aka the Holistic Vocal Coach passing away. She brought so much joy to me and so many people, and will be remembered with absolute love by so many of us… take the time to reach out to people you love, you can never tell people enough how much they mean to you.

The former ‘holistic vocal coach’ hit TV screens with a bang back in 2008, starting her audition by throwing her label on the floor and telling the judges she was ‘a human being, not a number’.

Ariel’s performance was unforgettable. As a holistic vocal coach, ‘a specialist and not a generalist’, she claimed her chosen song was an ‘academic construction’.

Check out the classic audition below:

Unfortunately, Ariel didn’t make it to the next round. Faced with four no’s, she told the judges to ‘shove a bit of metal right up their arse’, as well as calling judge Cheryl ‘stupid’.

Following the infamous audition, Ariel changed her name to Arabella Starchild.

NOOOOO!! This is the worst news I could of ever received. She wasn’t a number, she was a human being. An icon that will never be forgotten 😢⭐️ — Abbey (@Abbey_Dunn) November 25, 2019

In another Facebook group, one friend posted: ‘It is with great sadness that I post this, as I have only just found out myself. A some time member of the moot, Amy Burdett aka Arabella Starchild passed to the Summerlands earlier this month.’

Fans have been responding to the news online, with many calling her their ‘favourite holistic vocal coach’.

oh my god no way😩💔 my fav holistic vocal coach😢😢 will be sadly missed by all❤️ — brandon (@brxndo12_) November 25, 2019

One user wrote: ‘Ariel Burdett is dead omg. Despite not getting through and whatnot, she was talked about more than most contestants and will forever be an x factor legend! RIP!’

Another fan posted: ‘I can’t believe that she died… rest in peace, Ariel Burdett.’

RIP, Ariel, 38 truly is no age.

