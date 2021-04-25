X Factor’s Katie Waissel Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted By Someone On The Show

PA Images/ITV

X Factor contestant Katie Waissel has claimed she was sexually assaulted by one of the show’s production workers when they met to discuss recording work.

Waissel, who appeared alongside One Direction on the talent show in 2010, alleged that the ordeal took place in the United States a few years after her time on the programme came to an end.

The pair are said to have met at a luxury hotel to discuss Waissel’s work after she reached the semi-final of X Factor, but when things took a turn Waissel recalled thinking: ‘How am I going to leave this room?’

Waissel, who is now 35, recalled being ‘paralysed with shock’ as she told The Sun: ‘I can still smell him.’

She continued:

I was a victim but I wouldn’t allow myself to recognise just how terrible it had been. I’ve never spoken before as I thought I’d be blacklisted and never work again. I was vulnerable but times have changed and I now feel bold enough to speak out.

Waissel explained that she decided not to make a formal complaint about the man as she was pregnant at the time and did not want any added stress. However, in Autumn 2017 Simon Cowell’s company became aware of the allegations and made clear that it is willing to investigate.

The accused man, who has not been named for legal reasons and who no longer works for Cowell, has disputed the accusations.

A spokesman for Cowell’s company Syco Entertainment commented:

We asked Katie to lodge a complaint with us and detail the allegations for that purpose. Despite a number of requests to Katie asking her to detail the claims to us, she chose not to make a complaint over his behaviour. As a result, and without evidence to the contrary, we were obliged to accept his denial of the claims. We, of course, remain ready and keen to investigate her claims if she chooses to detail them to us.

Waissel reflected on her experience on the X Factor in the wake of the assault and says she now feels traumatised by her time on the show, explaining that if she could ‘go back in time’, she ‘would never have taken part.’

The singer said: ‘I was so focused on being successful and was vulnerable to a man like this who exploited that.’

According to the Metro, Waissel has previously revealed she has undergone treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of her experience on X Factor, which also reportedly left her contemplating suicide.

Waissel relocated to the US after releasing her debut album and welcomed her son, Hudson, in 2018.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

