Yakuza Boss Sentenced To Death Put Alleged Hit On Nurse After Failed Penis Enlargement Surgery

ANNews/JitsuwaJiho

A Yakuza boss facing a death sentence allegedly put a hit out on a nurse after undergoing penis enlargement surgery.

Satoru Nomura, known as ‘God’ or ‘Emperor’ to others in the Kudo-kai syndicate, reportedly underwent surgery in 2012 to have his penis enlarged and crotch hair removed.

Advert 10

Nomura, 70, was said to be unhappy with how the medical procedure went, and decided to exact his vengeance in the most vicious way imaginable.

It’s unclear exactly why Nomura was so dissatisfied with the operation. However, it’s understood that he was angered by the way the nurse, who had been treating him post op, spoke to him after he complained about being in pain, according to Tokyo Reporter.

Speaking with him as she would any other patient, the unnamed nurse, who is understood to be in her forties, told him, ‘this can’t possibly hurt as much as getting one of those yakuza tattoos’, The Sun reports.

Advert 10

According to reports, Nomura ordered former Yakuza member Yoshinobu Nakata, 41, to stab the nurse in an act of apparent revenge.

Nakata allegedly attacked the nurse from behind on a walkway at approximately 7.00pm on January 28, 2013, stabbing her in the head and chest as she was making her way home. Fortunately, she survived the attack.

As per the defence, Nakata has admitted that he accompanied an individual who carried out the stabbing, claiming he had ‘given a lift to a perpetrator’, but has denied intending to kill the nurse, and has also claimed he wasn’t aware that Nomura had given the order.

Advert 10

However, prosecutors have argued that taped phone conversations held between the two men show that this wasn’t actually the case.

Nomura is known to be the first yakuza boss in Japan to be handed a death sentence, and will now hang for his involvement in four violent crimes, one which resulted in the death of the victim.

Addressing presiding Judge Ben Adachi, as per The Asahi Shimbun, Nomura gave what appeared to be a threat:

I asked you for a fair judgment. But this is not fair at all. You will regret this for the rest of your life.

Advert 10

Prosecutors in the trial argued that Nomura should be given the harshest sentence as none of the four were connected to rival gangs.

Nomura has appealed the conviction, and it could take a number of years to find out whether he will actually receive the death penalty.