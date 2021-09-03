Yakuza Have Been Ordered To Put Away Guns As Boss Is Sentenced To Death By Hanging

ANN News/PA Images

Members of the Yakuza have been instructed not to use their guns after boss Satoru Nomura, the don of the notorious Kudo-kai gang, was sentenced to death last month.

74-year-old Nomura was found guilty of ordering four assaults, one of which saw the victim die, by a court in Fukuoko.

The assaults, which took place between 1998 and 2014, included the fatal shooting of the former head of a fishing cooperative, as well as knife attacks on a family member of the murder victim, a nurse who had treated Nomura, and a police officer, Japan Times reports.

ANN News

Prosecutors argued that while there was no direct evidence connecting Nomura to the attacks, as the head of the organisation, he held ultimate responsibility.

Gangs associated with the Yamaguchi-gumi, Japan’s biggest crime organisation, have now been ordered not to use guns ‘in public’ via an order issued Wednesday, September 1, named ‘The sixth, General headquarters of Yamaguchi-gumi’, according to sources close to Yamaguchi-gumi.

As per The Asahi Shimbun, journalist Tomohiko Suzuki said the order ‘may be intended to furnish its senior members with an alibi in case they are held criminally liable as an employer’.

Suzuki also raised doubts over the practical application of the order, explaining, ‘Gang groups use firearms in emergency situations.’

An unnamed senior police officer involved in the Japanese authorities’ crackdown on gangs also said the order is essentially meaningless, purely because of how crime syndicates operate.

‘For gang groups, once they decide to kill someone, they will carry out the mission even without a gun,’ they said.