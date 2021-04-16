Yet Another Mass Shooting In America As Gunman Opens Fire At FedEx Building In Indianapolis

WISH TV

The US has been victim to another mass shooting after a gunman opened fired in a FedEx building in Indiana.

The incident occurred in Indianapolis late last night and into the early hours of this morning, April 16. The shooter was still active when the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrived at the scene.

There have been reports of ‘mass casualties’ and, as it stands, the only fatality is thought to be that of the shooter himself who died by suicide.

Following his death, IMPD told reporters, ‘We don’t feel that there is an active threat to the community at this time.’

The number of casualties has yet to be confirmed, however. IMPD spokesperson Genae Cook said, ‘We have multiple people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.’

More than 4,500 employees work at the facility where the shooting happened. One employee was Jeremiah Miller who had just finished his shift when the ordeal took place.

Recalling the moment he heard gunfire, he told WISH:

This made me stand up and actually look out the entrance door, and I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared and my friend’s mother, she came in and told us to get inside the car.

Co-worker Timothy Boillat, who was with Miller at the time the man opened fire, added, ‘I didn’t exactly see a person get shot but, after hearing the shooting, I did see a body on the floor behind a vehicle. […] Luckily, I was far enough away where he (the shooter) didn’t notice me or see me. So, thank God for that.’

In the wake of the incident, FedEx has issued a statement saying that it’s ‘aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected.’

The delivery service company added, ‘We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities’, CBS News reports.

In the meantime, those concerned about family members who work at the facility have been advised to go the Holiday Inn Express located nearby.

This marks the fourth mass shooting to have happened in Indianapolis this year, WISH reports, with the most recent having happened on March 15.