Yet Another Monolith Has Appeared Outside Of Joshua Tree National Park PA/@themostfamousartist/Instagram

Surprise! Another monolith has appeared, but this time in Joshua Tree National Park.

This marks the fourth of the mysterious pieces of art to emerge, but I can’t be the only one feeling like it’s the hundreth.

The group claiming responsibility for the monoliths, The Most Famous Artist, recently shared the news of the new California-based monolith on social media.

For those of you are behind the times with the ongoing monolith saga, the group of artists claimed responsibility for the artwork on Instagram yesterday, December 4.

PA Images

The Santa Fe-based group shared a photograph of the Utah monolith along with a description of the piece and a price tag of an eye-watering $45,000. This was the first monolith to be discovered last month by people counting sheep in the Utah dessert.

Someone commented on the photo, ‘Was it you?’ to which the Instagram page replied, ‘if by you you mean us, yes’.

Founder of the group Matty Mo also teased it was them to Mashable where he said, ‘I am not able to say much because of legalities of the original installation. I can say we are well known for stunts of this nature and at this time we are offering authentic art objects through monoliths-as-a-service.’

themostfamousartist/Instagram

Anyway, back to the fourth monolith. As per The Most Famous Artist’s Instagram page, there’s another piece of the futuristic-esque artwork based in Joshua Tree National Park.

Sharing two photographs of it yesterday, the group wrote, ‘ANOTHER Monolith outside of Joshua Tree. That makes 4. What does it mean?’

You tell us, guys. You tell us.

@themostfamousartist/Instagram

This isn’t the first California monolith, though. The third monolith was discovered in the US state on Wednesday, December 3. It didn’t last long, however, as a group of vandals travelled from Orange County and livestreamed themselves pushing it over. They then replaced it with a large, wooden cross instead.

The Most Famous Artist aren’t alone in claiming responsibility for the monoliths. Last month, New York-based art gallery, the David Zwirner Gallery, stated the original Utah monolith was a piece of art work by minimalist sculptor John McCracken whose work they display.

However, if it really was a piece of McCracken’s work, the artist supposedly pulled it off without telling anyone about it, which has left everyone extremely puzzled. The Utah monolith has since been reported to have disappeared.

Where’s Scooby Doo and the gang when you need them?