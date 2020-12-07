Yet Another Mysterious Monolith Has Been Found In The Netherlands Newsflash

Another mysterious monolith has been discovered, this time in the Netherlands.

The strange structures have been appearing all over the world ever since the first one was spotted in Utah’s Red Rock desert at the end of November. Soon, others appeared in California, Romania, the Isle of Wight and Colombia.

The monolith in the Netherlands marks the sixth in total to be found, spotted by hikers travelling through Friesland, near the village of Oudehorne at the Kiekenberg nature reserve yesterday morning, December 6.

Bizarrely, it was discovered around the same time as people came across the one on the Isle of Wight, as well as a golden monolith photographed in a Colombian field.

The Dutch group came across the latest monolith next to a frozen pond out in the middle of a remote frosty field. The hikers weren’t sure how the structure got out there, especially since the ground was frosty and there were no footprints to be found.

While other monoliths found so far have been quite metallic and shiny, this one has more of a matt finish. The origin of the mysterious structure has confused local residents, with some suggesting it may have been placed there by aliens.

Dutch officials have confirmed they plan to investigate how the monolith arrived there and why. A spokesperson also said it is illegal for anyone to erect structures in the middle of the reserve – however, it’s not being treated as a major crime at this stage.

Utah’s Bureau of Land Management earlier warned: ‘Using, occupying or developing the public lands or their resources without a required authorisation is illegal, no matter what planet you are from.’

While they’ve been leaving people stumped as to whether extraterrestrials have kicked off their invasion of earth, a group known as The Most Famous Artist has since claimed responsibility for the pieces of art.

Matty Mo, founder of the group, earlier spoke about the new monoliths and said they’re ‘well-known for stunts of this nature’.

He teased: ‘I am not able to say much because of legalities of the original installation. I can say we are well known for stunts of this nature and at this time we are offering authentic art objects through monoliths-as-a-service. I cannot issue additional images at this time but I can promise more on this in the coming days and weeks.’

The truth is out there.