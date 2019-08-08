You Can Get Paid $1,000 To Sit Around And Eat Bacon All Day

Pixabay/PA

Bacon is truly one of life’s greatest joys. Even thinking about the crispy pork makes my mouth water.

Imagine a world where you could get paid to eat bacon all day. Well, you don’t need to, because US fast food chain Farmer Boys are offering the chance; with its inaugural bacon internship.

The new employee will be tasked with trying the menu’s selection of bacon-loaded items – such as the Bacon Boy, Farmer’s Burger, Whole Hog Breakfast Burrito, and Farmer’s Chopped Cobb Salad – in one glorious, artery-filling day. It gets better – the intern will receive $1,000 at the end of the feast.

Larry Rusinko, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Farmer Boys, said on the company’s website that the intern will also have the chance to sample some new exciting items.

Rusinko, commenting on the reason behind the scheme, said:

At Farmer Boys, we’re firm believers in customer feedback and listening to our guests, and we felt that hiring our first ever Bacon Intern would add another layer to that philosophy and help make our food as pork-tacular as it can be.

Naturally, you won’t get away with just munching down all their food and saying: ‘Cheers, I’m off.’ The winning intern will be expected to rate each strip of bacon they try for thickness and flavour.

In order to qualify for the position, you must be 18 years old. The position is also based in Southern California, so you have to be willing to commute – it’s a bit of a trek from the UK but I reckon I’d manage.

If you think you’re the best person for the job, you can apply by ‘posting a fun and engaging photo or video on Instagram explaining why you’d would be the best Bacon Intern for Farmer Boys’.

You have until August 20 to get your application in, and the winner will be announced on August 27.

In the meantime, I’m going to Greggs to get a bacon roll… maybe two.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]