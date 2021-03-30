unilad
You Can Now Book Donald And Melania Trump For Events

by : Emily Brown on : 30 Mar 2021 17:53
You Can Now Book Donald And Melania Trump For EventsPA Images

Some people might want to book a clown for their birthday party, others might want to book Donald Trump. A few might argue they’re the same thing. 

The former president made many public appearances during his time in office, but your chance to see him in the flesh isn’t over yet as he has a new website which is offering personal appearances and greetings.

Through the site, 45office.com, Trump can be booked for birthdays, retirement parties, weddings and wedding anniversaries, graduations, Girl Scout gold award and Eagle Scout award celebrations, the welcoming of a newborn and even condolences.

Donald TrumpPA Images

It’s hard to say whether the opportunity will be utilised most by Trump fans or by those who are just so baffled by the Republican that they really need to see him to believe him, but it seems the former president is in high demand, as the site states: ‘Due to the volume of invitations President and Mrs. Trump receive, we will not provide status updates.’

Trump’s website does not say that he is charging for the service, or for scheduled personal appearances, though it’s possible fees are revealed further into the booking process.

A statement on the site reads: ‘Thank you for your interest in inviting Donald J. Trump or Melania Trump to participate in your event. In an effort to ensure that your invitation is received in a timely manner, it is strongly recommended that you submit your request using the form below.’

Melania TrumpPA Images

As well as being able to see Trump and Melania in the flesh, the site offers personalised greetings and the opportunity for users to ‘share [their] thoughts’ with the couple, who are said to still ‘enjoy hearing from the American people.’

If you want to check out the site for yourself, and maybe even be in with a chance of booking Trump for an event, you can do so here.

