You Can Now Book To Have Your Wedding In Space

Space Perspective

If you’ve ever fancied having a wedding that was out of this world, you’ll soon be able to literally do that.

Church weddings aren’t for everyone, and with this in mind, Florida-based firm Space Perspective is offering people the opportunity to get married in the skies in the not-so-distant future.

Space Perspective has its own ‘space balloons’ that can fly up to eight people a whopping 100,000 feet off the ground. To put that into perspective (see what I did there?), the average commercial aeroplane cruises at an altitude between 33,000 and 42,000 feet above sea level.

Space Perspective

The trips being offered last for six hours – around the same time it takes you to fly from Edinburgh to Moscow.

Space Perspective’s balloons will offer much more impressive views that an aeroplane, however, boasting 360-degree panoramic views of the Earth’s surface below. The windows are also no-glare, Mail Online reports, making them perfect for taking photographs.

As well as the picturesque views, the balloon has nine reclining, plush seats for eight guests and the pilot to sit back and relax in, and has amenities such as a toilet, a bar, and even WiFi. Breakfast will also be provided to travellers onboard the balloon.

Space Perspective

Speaking to The Observer about the surreal experience being offered, Jane Poynter, who leads Space Perspective alongside her husband Taber MacCallum, said:

It’s going to be insane! We launch from the Kennedy Space Center. It takes about two hours to get to the 30 km altitude. During the ascent you’ll be able to see as far as 450 miles in every direction, so you’ll see the entire Florida peninsula, the Bahamas down through the [Florida] Keys over into the Gulf of Mexico.

‘At peak altitude you’ll see the total blackness of space and at the same time the curvature of Earth – that iconic, thin blue line that astronauts always talk about,’ she added.

Space Perspective

But before you start cancelling your summer 2022 wedding in the Lake District for this fantastic opportunity, Space Perspective’s flights won’t be running until 2024 and will set you back an eye-watering $125,000 (£91,000) – a hell of a lot more than your average UK wedding, which usually costs couples £18,000 to £32,000, according to MoneySavingExpert.

While it’s pretty expensive, Poynter noted that Space Perspective’s flights are much cheaper than the one’s being offered by the likes of Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin or SpaceX.

Virgin’s flight costs around $250,000 for a one-hour trip, while some have paid up to $55 million to fly in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon to the International Space Station.