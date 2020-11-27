You Can Now Get Paid £2,000 To Watch Christmas Films All December
We’ve found a job that is guaranteed to never give you the Monday blues, and it’s one you can do from the comfort of your own bed.
One lucky person could get paid to almost £2000 to watch Christmas films throughout December.
In a bid to find the best Christmas film of all time, a product review service is looking for someone to watch 25 films over 25 days. You will then write an honest review about each of them, before ranking in order of best to worst.
You don’t need any experience to apply, but a love of all things Christmas is a must.
The dream job is available through reviews.org, which is looking for the perfect ‘Chief Holiday Cheermeister’ to join the team.
The lineup of film’s includes true Christmas classics, such as Home Alone, The Grinch, Love Actually and the Elf, as well as newer arrivals like Klaus.
In addition to getting paid to do the dream job, the Cheermeister will also receive a year’s subscription to streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+.
The job advert reads:
Does the sound of jingle bells warm your heart? Have you always wanted a ticket to the Polar Express?
Did you start celebrating Christmas on November 1 (or, let’s be real, probably before that)? If you’re the type of person who watches holiday movies year-round, we want to hire you!
Applications are open now until 11:59 p.m. (MT) on December 4, 2020., and a winner will be announced on December 7.
You can apply here.
