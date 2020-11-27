unilad
Advert

You Can Now Get Paid £2,000 To Watch Christmas Films All December

by : Saman Javed on : 27 Nov 2020 08:57
New Line Cinema/20th Century Fo

We’ve found a job that is guaranteed to never give you the Monday blues, and it’s one you can do from the comfort of your own bed.

One lucky person could get paid to almost £2000 to watch Christmas films throughout December.

Advert

In a bid to find the best Christmas film of all time, a product review service is looking for someone to watch 25 films over 25 days. You will then write an honest review about each of them, before ranking in order of best to worst.

You don’t need any experience to apply, but a love of all things Christmas is a must.

Home Alone KevinHome Alone Kevin20th Century Studios

The dream job is available through reviews.org, which is looking for the perfect ‘Chief Holiday Cheermeister’ to join the team.

Advert

The lineup of film’s includes true Christmas classics, such as Home Alone, The Grinch, Love Actually and the Elf, as well as newer arrivals like Klaus.

In addition to getting paid to do the dream job, the Cheermeister will also receive a year’s subscription to streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+.

Universal

The job advert reads:

Advert

Does the sound of jingle bells warm your heart? Have you always wanted a ticket to the Polar Express?

Did you start celebrating Christmas on November 1 (or, let’s be real, probably before that)? If you’re the type of person who watches holiday movies year-round, we want to hire you!

Applications are open now until 11:59 p.m. (MT) on December 4, 2020., and a winner will be announced on December 7.

You can apply here.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Mike Tyson Eats Roy Jones Jr’s ‘Ear’ Ahead Of Big Fight
Sport

Mike Tyson Eats Roy Jones Jr’s ‘Ear’ Ahead Of Big Fight

Joe Biden Makes History As First Presidential Candidate With 80 Million Votes
News

Joe Biden Makes History As First Presidential Candidate With 80 Million Votes

Four Teenage Students Charged In Connection With Beheading Of Teacher In France
News

Four Teenage Students Charged In Connection With Beheading Of Teacher In France

Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies Aged 60
News

Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies Aged 60

Topics: Film and TV, Home Alone, Now

Credits

Reviews.org

  1. Reviews.org

    Ho-Ho-Holiday Movie Dream Job

 