You Might Be Surprised Where Trump Ranks In The History Of Presidents

It’s been less than a year since Donald Trump left office, and it’s fair to say that absence hasn’t exactly made the heart grow fonder.

Trump racked up his fair share of controversies during his single term as president, from the ‘Muslim ban’ to his response to the Black Lives Matter protests; his attacks on long-standing allies and his cosying up to authoritarian regimes; and perhaps most notably his government’s widely condemned handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

To be fair, the Trump administration did have its supporters, with the business tycoon still managing to gain the second-most votes ever cast during a presidential election in his ultimately unsuccessful campaign for reelection.

But now, the experts have spoken, with a recently published ranking of America’s presidents giving the first real indication of where Trump might come to be ranked when history looks back on the country’s leaders.

The 2021 C-Span Presidential Historians Survey asked 142 historians and other presidential experts to rank US presidents based on a number of categories, including ‘crisis leadership,’ ‘economic management’ and ‘performance within context of the times.’ President Joe Biden was not included in the survey.

The good news for Trump is that he didn’t come last. But that’s more or less where the positives end for the former president, who came in at number 41 out of 44 US presidents since 1776.

Incredibly Trump was somehow even beaten out by President William Henry Harrison, who died of pneumonia after just 31 days in office.

In fact, the only presidents to rank below Trump were Andrew Johnson – the first-ever president to be impeached – Franklin Pierce and James Buchanan, all of whom are widely regarded as having either contributed to the Civil War or promoted racial segregation.

To be fair to Trump, he did score slightly better than 41st in some categories, including ‘public persuasion’ and ‘setting an agenda,’ but ranked last in ‘moral authority,’ and near-bottom in ‘administrative skills’ and ‘international relations.’

There was better news for Trump’s predecessor, as Barack Obama has made his way into the top 10 of the rankings, leap-frogging Lyndon B. Johnson. Obama scored within the top ten in four categories, including ‘moral authority’ and ‘pursuing equal justice for all.’

Abraham Lincoln came out on top – ahead of George Washington – a position he’s held since the first survey was conducted in 2000.