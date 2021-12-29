Young drivers will soon not need to learn how to change gear

Alamy/Channel 4

New drivers won’t need to learn how to change gears in the future thanks to the popularisation of electric cars, according to AA’s president.

Unlike petrol and diesel cars, electric cars are automatic and many young people think learning how to drive a manual car is a waste of time.

DVSA data shows the percentage of driving tests in automatic cars has more than tripled from 3.8% to 13.8% in the last 13 years.

Channel 4

AA president Edmund King told the The Telegraph, ‘The world of cars is changing. A revolution is coming.’

From 2030 petrol and diesel cars will be banned from sale in the UK, further fuelling the motivation to learn in an automatic.

‘I think younger people are beginning to realise that 2030 is really not very far away,’ Edmund said.

‘There is increasingly an acknowledgement that you do not necessarily need to learn how to change gear. In the very near future, you will only need to drive an automatic, because all EVs are automatic. Obviously, it is much harder to learn on a stickshift, because the most difficult thing to gather is clutch control. That takes up the first five lessons.’

Edmund said lessons in changing gear would soon be useless once people realise they’re only able to buy electric or hydrogen-powered cars in eight years’ time.

PA Images

The AA is the UK’s largest driving school and will now introduce electric car-specific driving lessons in response to the change.

AA driving instructors will even be allowed to lease an electric car after various trials held last year.

DVSA deputy chief driving examiner Gordon Witherspoon said: ‘We have already started work to look at the impact of electric vehicles on driver and rider education and assessment, and to plan for any changes that this shift in vehicle type and use will need.’

The only thing opposing a full shift to automatic right now is the high price of electric cars, as younger generations are put off by luxury brands like Tesla and the high cost of insurance.

