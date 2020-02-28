Young Girl Whose Scalp Was Ripped Off By Fairground Ride Shares Incredible Recovery CEN/@marianlorettemx

Marian Lorette, a contestant on The Voice Kids, suffered a horrific injury in which her scalp was partially ripped off. Three months later, she’s made an extraordinary recovery.

Advert

The six-year-old shot to stardom after appearing on the Mexican version of the show, catching the judges’ attention during casting for her rendition of Do You Want To Build a Snowman? from the Disney film Frozen.

However, not long after, Marian was rushed to hospital after a gruesome incident at a fundraising event at the school she attends in the city of Saltillo in the north-eastern Mexican state of Coahuila.

Marian Lorette CEN/@marianlorettemx

Marian had been on a ‘mechanical’ fairground ride when her hair got stuck in the machinery. Unbeknown to the operator, he stopped the ride suddenly to let other eager children on – which ripped out part of the young singer’s scalp in the process.

Advert

After being rushed to hospital, Marian was said to be in a serious condition, with Lucero (her coach on the show) writing online: ‘I want to ask you with all my heart to join in praying and giving positive energy for the beautiful princess Marian Lorette de Leon as she is going through a very delicate health issue at the moment.’

Lucero added: ‘We’ll keep on praying together with positive energy for the little princess Marian Lorette so that she will recover soon and keep on sharing joy everywhere.’ Thankfully, following the first series of operations, Marian has since returned home having made a terrific recovery.

Marian Lorette Cameron Frew

She recently shared a picture posing next to the Palace of Fine Arts in the city of Mexico City, writing:

Sometimes we have small accidents God sends us to have a life lesson and this is a lesson. I have learned that no matter what happens, we should keep on fighting and living very happily. Never give up.’

Marian’s positive mental attitude towards the incident was never in doubt, with an earlier message reading: ‘Light is on you, darkness could cover it up, but it will never be able to turn it off. Never, ever stop believing in yourself, you will always be a very special and brilliant person.’

Following her recovery, she has returned to the talent show, stunning judges and fellow contestants. In December last year, she even released a version of Lo Busque (I Searched For it) by Ana Barbara – who later met with the young starlet.