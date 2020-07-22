Young Woman Asked To Remove Tampon During Strip-Search PA/Shutterstock

Police have been urged to apologise following an investigation into a number of controversial strip-searches that found one woman had been asked to remove her tampon.

The disturbing incident took place in January 2019 and was one of a number of strip-searches that took place at music festivals and outside a casino in Sydney, Australia, in 2018 and 2019.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission launched an investigation into cases where complaints had been made after a review of the January incident ‘revealed a lack of clarity for [officers] regarding the lawfulness of such a request’.

The young woman involved was with another woman outside a Sydney casino when police initiated the strip-search and asked her to remove her tampon, BBC News reports.

In another case, a young performer at the Secret Garden festival was ordered to pull down her underwear and bend over before being spoken to unprofessionally and laughed at by male officers.

A third woman was made to squat and cough without being given adequate privacy.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission’s review found that in many cases police reported not knowing what they could do in a strip-search.

The watchdog wrote:

In response to this and other factors, the [NSW Police] produced the person search manual in August 2019 to ensure police officers are appropriately instructed as to how searches are to be conducted.

Strip-searches are legal under Australian law if the ‘seriousness and urgency of the circumstances’ means it is reasonable and necessary to conduct one, though questions over the legality of the searches was said to be a ‘recurring’ issue throughout the report.

Police must conduct the least invasive search possible; it is illegal to search genital areas or any body cavities.

If the person being strip-searched is a minor, a parent or guardian must be present unless an immediate search is necessary to protect the person or prevent the destruction of evidence.

The report called on the police force to apologise to one of the women, and New South Wales Police said it would consider the findings of the investigation.

All of the incidents investigated were targeting drugs, though no drugs were found in any of the searches. Those involved in the strip-searches are said to have been left feeling humiliated and degraded.

The cases raised questions over the legality of police conduct, pressure to conduct searches, and poor communication and record-keeping, adding to existing public criticism of searching practices and calls for reforms.

Findings from the investigation have informed changes to police policy and procedures, and the commission said many practices have ‘substantially improved’. However, police do not intend to reverse ‘their current instructions’ on person searches, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

An updated version of the person search manual is being prepared.