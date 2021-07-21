Youngest Informant In History Sues FBI For $100 Million

PA Images

A former informant is suing the FBI agency for $100 million, alleging that he was being abused during the time he was working for them.

Richard Wershe Jr. is known as the youngest FBI informant in history. His experience working with the federal agency even inspired a Hollywood movie titled White Boy Rick, which starred Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bel Powley. Now his story has a new chapter, in the form of a lawsuit that alleges child abuse.

According to a lawsuit filed by Wershe, he was the victim of alleged child abuse by former FBI agents and prosecutors during his time working for the agency. After being recruited when he was 14-years-old, he spent two years working with authorities, but ultimately decided to join a life of crime. He was convicted at 17 for drug-trafficking and spent three-decades in prison.

Now aged 52, Wershe is coming for the FBI agents he says abused him. At a press conference that was held on the one year anniversary of his release, he said ‘I want this chapter in my life closed.’

The lawsuit filed by Wershe, who was also known as ‘White Boy Rick’, he names former Detroit police officers, retired FBI agents, former federal prosecutors and the city of Detroit. He also blames them for the choices that led him to spending time in prison. The filing states, “Had I not been an informant for the task force, I would never have gotten involved with drug gangs or criminality of any sort.’

In 2015, Wershe spoke to the Guardian about his experience, saying ‘I was misguided. I went down a path that I never thought would affect the rest of my life.’

The Detroit office of the FBI declined to comment on the lawsuit as it is ongoing.