YouPorn Offers Meghan Markle A Job After Split From Royals
YouPorn has offered Meghan Markle a job after it was revealed she and Prince Harry would be ‘stepping back’ as senior members of the royal family and becoming financially independent.
The couple made the announcement, which has split public opinion, earlier this month. While some people are happy they’ve decided to prioritise their family life, others have accused the royal couple of turning their back on the institution.
More still have wondered how they will fund their future lifestyles – despite the fact Meghan was a highly successful actor before even meeting Harry – but those people apparently needn’t worry, as the adult website has a solution for them.
That’s right, YouPorn wants the Duchess of Sussex to oversee their ‘philanthropic endeavours’ to kick-start her new life outside the royal family.
In an open letter to Meghan, Vice President of YouPorn Charlie Hughes wrote, as per the Metro:
At YouPorn we are always looking for ways to give back, but face the challenge of judgement from companies and organisations that do not accept funding from our industry.
You have proven to be someone that comes up with creative solutions and interesting ways to help make the world a better place, even in the face of outdated policies and ways of thinking. For this reason, you are a perfect fit for the position!
At YouPorn, we have been following the news of MEGXIT closely and we applaud your efforts to create your own life outside of the royal palace.
We know you will have lots of well-deserved interesting opportunities presented to you but we would like to offer you the unique position of Director of Special Initiatives to aid with YouPorn’s philanthropic endeavours.
Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping back from royal duties on their joint Instagram page, @sussexroyal, saying the decision came after ‘many months of reflection and internal discussions’.
In the joint statement, the couple said they will continue to ‘fully support’ the Queen, while dividing their time between the UK and North America.
Buckingham Palace later responded with a statement saying: ‘Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.’
Since then, the Queen has agreed to a trial period for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to split their time between the UK and Canada.
Kudos to them, and we wish them all the very best with their new journey – which definitely won’t involve Meghan working at YouPorn.
It was worth a try though, Charlie.
