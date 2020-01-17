YouPorn Offers Meghan Markle A Job After Split From Royals

At YouPorn we are always looking for ways to give back, but face the challenge of judgement from companies and organisations that do not accept funding from our industry.

You have proven to be someone that comes up with creative solutions and interesting ways to help make the world a better place, even in the face of outdated policies and ways of thinking. For this reason, you are a perfect fit for the position!

At YouPorn, we have been following the news of MEGXIT closely and we applaud your efforts to create your own life outside of the royal palace.

We know you will have lots of well-deserved interesting opportunities presented to you but we would like to offer you the unique position of Director of Special Initiatives to aid with YouPorn’s philanthropic endeavours.