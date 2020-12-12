American Football Youth Coach Filmed Smacking Player Will Be Charged With Child Abuse, Prosecutors Say
A youth football coach who was filmed smacking a nine-year-old player will now be charged with child abuse.
Law enforcement had already launched a child abuse investigation into Gerrell Williams following the December 7 incident, which saw him smack the boy twice during the American Youth Football National Championships in Kissimmee, Florida.
Footage taken of the incident shows the Savannah Gators coach slapping the young player on the helmet. After yelling at him, he then hit him a second time, using so much physical force that the child lost his balance and fell over.
As per an incident report obtained by ESPN, the child’s mother had declined to press charges against Williams.
As no victim had been willing to press for child abuse charges, the incident was documented and forwarded to the Florida Department of Children and Families. After consulting with the State Attorney’s Office, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has said it will pursue a charge of child abuse.
In a statement made Friday, December 11, Major Jacob Ruiz of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said:
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office along with our local state attorney’s office have reviewed this case and the decision has been made that charges for child abuse will be filed, regardless of parent’s decision not to press charges.
The actions of this person are despicable and there is zero tolerance when it comes to the abuse of a child.
Following the incident, Williams was banned from the league, and was also fired from his position as a counselor at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office’s detention center. He has also been banned from attending the 2020 National Championships
Adam Laufer, executive vice president and general counsel at American Youth Football, has made the following statement in regards to the incident:
We are of course beyond disappointed in the coaches actions, which are wholly inconsistent with the fundamental value of youth sports, which at its core is an opportunity for adult leaders to be role models for our nation’s youth.
American Youth Football is now said to be cooperating with law enforcement, as per Laufer, and Williams himself has turned himself in.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111.
