YouTuber David Dobrik Issues Statement Addressing Recent Sexual Assault Allegations

by : Emily Brown on : 17 Mar 2021 09:14
YouTuber David Dobrik Issues Statement Addressing Recent Sexual Assault AllegationsPA Images/VIEWS/YouTube

YouTuber David Dobrik has addressed sexual assault allegations and said ‘consent is super, super important’ to him in a new statement released on his channel. 

Dobrik was accused last month of orchestrating a sexual assault against Seth Francois, a former member of Dobrik’s Vlog Squad, who claimed that he was ‘touched by someone [he] did not consent to’.

Francois referred to a 2017 viral video in which Dobrik told Francois he would be receiving a kiss from model Corinna Kopf, but ‘Corinna’ was actually 45-year-old comedian Jason Nash in disguise.

Hear Dobrik’s response to the allegations below:

In his video, Dobrik refers to Francois’ claims as well as a more recent allegation against Vlog Squad member Durte Dom, whose real name is Dominykas Zeglaitis. An anonymous accuser claimed members of the Vog Squad pressured her to drink to the point where she could no longer consent, and that Zeglaitis sexually assaulted her.

The alleged victim told Insider that Dobrik was present and filmed the accuser before using the footage for a consensual ‘threesome plot’ in his vlog. The vlog was later removed from YouTube.

Addressing the allegations, Dobrik explained that all he wants to do is ‘make people happy’ with his posts, but that ‘consent is something that’s super, super important’ to him.

He continued: 

Whether I’m shooting with a friend, or shooting with a stranger, I always make sure that whatever the video I’m putting out I have the approval from that person.

Seth Francoissethfrancois/Instagram

Dobrik acknowledged that people can change their minds about whether they want to appear in his videos, in which case he would ‘take the video down’, as well as instances where he has realised his old posts ‘don’t represent [him] any more’.

Turning his attention to Francois, he commented, ‘With the Seth situation, I’m sorry to Seth, because like I said I just want to make videos where everybody in it, whether you’re participating or watching, is enjoying and having a good time. I missed the mark with that one. I’m really sorry, I truly truly am.’

Dobrik then addressed the accusations against Zeglaitis, stressing that he no longer films with him and that he ‘chose to distance’ himself because he doesn’t ‘align with some of the actions’ or ‘stand for any misconduct’.

David DobrikDavid Dobrik/Instagram

He added, ‘I’ve been really disappointed by some of my friends. And for that reason I’ve separated from a lot of them. With any video I make, my main purpose is to make people happy and inspire people and I never want anything to get in the way of that. I’m sorry if I’ve let you down and things like that won’t happen again.’

The video, titled Let’s talk, was posted to Dobrik’s newest and least-followed YouTube channel, which has 1.67 million subscribers in comparison to the 18.9 million and 8.7 million subscribers on his other two YouTube channels.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.

