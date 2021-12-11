YouTuber Discovers Submerged Car Of Teens Who Mysteriously Vanished 21 Years Ago

@Exploring with Nug/YouTube

More than 20 years after two teenagers mysteriously disappeared, a YouTuber found their car submerged in a river.

Erin Foster, 18, and Jeremy Bechtel, 17, were first reported missing in rural Tennessee back in April 2000. They were last seen leaving Erin’s home in her 1988 Pontiac Grand Am.

Advert 10

Jeremy Beau Sides, who runs the Exploring with Nug YouTube channel, became fascinated by the cold case after browsing through the missing persons database.

Exploring with Nug/YouTube

‘When I saw two teens went missing and vanished in a car, that really stood out to me. When I looked at the town where they were last seen, I saw that a big river ran through it. That just told me to go,’ he told CNN.

He drove to Sparta, the county seat of White County, Tennessee, where his first search drew the attention of Sheriff Steve Page via a member of Foster’s family. It was then suggested to Sides that he check another location along the Calfkiller River.

Advert 10

In a video posted to his channel, you can see the moment of his discovery. ‘That’s 100% a car in front of my face. I’ve been looking all day, and I finally found a car… it’s them,’ he says.

After reaching the surface, he phoned local police, who ‘arrived on the scene within minutes to investigate, which led to the confirmed match of the vehicle’.

Speaking to The New York Times, Sides said it ‘was a mixture of all the emotions you can think of’ upon finding the car. ‘I was sad, then overwhelmed. At the end of the day I was joyful that I could bring closure to so many,’ he added.

Advert 10

The remains in the car have since been sent for genetic DNA testing, with the potential for dental record comparisons. They have not been officially identified.