YouTuber Joey Salads Running For Congress Drank Own Urine For Views

A YouTuber who found online fame by peeing into his own mouth on camera is running for Congress. Peak 2019.

Joey Salads, as far as we’re aware, has no experience in the world of politics, so obviously he’s playing his hand at running for a seat in New York’s 11th District, which is an unsettlingly familiar tale for many.

Salads successfully racked up millions of online followers thanks to his outlandish pranks which included wearing a Nazi garb to a Trump rally.

Since May, the Staten Island resident has made a few hints to suggest he’d be putting himself forward as a serious Republican candidate. Most recently, the prankster turned up at a far-right rally in Washington DC wearing a blue button-down, where he told the Daily Dot ‘anywhere I go, I run into a supporter.’

Revealing his bid for congress back in May, Salads wrote on Twitter:

I am running for congress because NYC Republicans, especially Staten Islanders, are totally ignored by the current NYC leadership. They constantly act against our best interests. I will use my platform of 10+Million followers & 1B yearly views to make sure we are #ForgottenNoMore.

Despite telling followers he’d invested a hefty $40,000 out of his own pocket to pay for his campaign, his followers were less than impressed with some unearthing old tweets dating back to 2012 in which Salads says ‘Facebook is for old people and n*****s,’ as well as a host of screenshots from when he famously peed in his own mouth.

Another user unearthed a tweet in which he said: ‘Women, you were created to make my dick hard, not my life…’

Maybe you shouldn’t run for Congress pic.twitter.com/hPWkhNuFsl — tek_sauce (@tek_sauce) July 11, 2019

It should go without saying but this is the age of Trump. We actually need fewer piss-drinking nazis in Congress as it is. — 🌍 Gus Posey (@gus_posey) May 26, 2019

One Twitter user told him:

Lmao the Democratic incumbent is a guy who was born in Brooklyn, has a master’s from the London School of Economics, & was an Army Ranger in Afghanistan, where he earned a Bronze Star & Purple Heart. He’s also the 1st Dem to win that seat since 1981. You peed in your own mouth.

Another scathing follower said:

He possesses the qualities – is racist, no bar too low, considers urinating on self an achievement, highly inflated opinion of self, delusional, etc.

According to the Daily Dot, Salads’ campaign donations list doesn’t include any interesting names other than that of his girlfriend, Gila Goodman, however the unusual activity comes where he spent his campaign money.

The publication reports that a $450 donation was given to the Roger Stone Legal Defense Fund in June. Stone was a previous adviser of President Donald Trump, who was charged with witness tampering and lying to Congress as part of Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Is this simply the means of an elaborate prank or does Salads genuinely see himself as the right man for the job? I know what I’d prefer.

