unilad
Advert

YouTuber Mel Thompson Dies Aged 35

by : Julia Banim on : 28 Sep 2021 07:12
YouTuber Mel Thompson Dies Aged 35Mel Thompson/Instagram

YouTuber and make-up artist Mel Thompson has passed away at the age of 35.

Mel’s husband, Puffin Thompson, announced her death via her Instagram account, paying tribute to ‘a beautiful person’ in a heartbreaking message to her fans.

Advert

Sharing ten pictures of the YouTube star, Puffin said he ‘wanted to show the smiles she brought’, adding, ‘I’ve had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It’s great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back.’

Stating that he would ‘continue to love her and miss her forever’, Puffin continued:

She was such a pillar for our family. The kids would talk to her non stop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff. And no matter how bad she felt, she would still rub my back when I came and jumped on the bed next to her while she was working tirelessly to put out content.

Advert

Puffin went on to praise her talent as an artist, as well as her willingness to help others, remarking, ‘those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was’.

A cause of death has not been made public at the time of writing.

Advert

Tributes have poured in for Mel, many of which came from the beauty community expressing their sorrow at the news, as well as their admiration for her creative talents.

One fan tweeted:

Sending so much love to Mel Thompson’s family and friends. She was such a beacon of light in the beauty community and she will be missed.

Another wrote:

Advert

I have so many thoughts but the first are radiance, she radiated kindness, beauty, grace! She radiated everything! She talked to everyone like sisters and I loved her for that!

Mel’s final make-up tutorial was uploaded to her popular YouTube channel on September 24 and saw her share some eyeshadow tips with her 170,000 plus followers.

Advert

Mel leaves behind her husband and their four children.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mel Thompson at this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Medical Journal Sparks Outrage With ‘Bodies With Vaginas’ Cover
News

Medical Journal Sparks Outrage With ‘Bodies With Vaginas’ Cover

Gabby Petito: ‘Psychics’ Spark Outrage Over Ghost Channelling Claims
News

Gabby Petito: ‘Psychics’ Spark Outrage Over Ghost Channelling Claims

Woman Forced To Call SWAT Team After Man Attempts To ‘Steal’ Her House
Life

Woman Forced To Call SWAT Team After Man Attempts To ‘Steal’ Her House

Silverback Gorilla Shows Off His Moves In Hilarious Video
Viral

Silverback Gorilla Shows Off His Moves In Hilarious Video

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, no-article-matching, Now, YouTuber

Credits

Mel Thompson/Instagram

  1. Mel Thompson/Instagram

    @mel.thomp

 