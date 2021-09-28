YouTuber Mel Thompson Dies Aged 35

Mel Thompson/Instagram

YouTuber and make-up artist Mel Thompson has passed away at the age of 35.

Mel’s husband, Puffin Thompson, announced her death via her Instagram account, paying tribute to ‘a beautiful person’ in a heartbreaking message to her fans.

Advert 10

Sharing ten pictures of the YouTube star, Puffin said he ‘wanted to show the smiles she brought’, adding, ‘I’ve had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It’s great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back.’

Stating that he would ‘continue to love her and miss her forever’, Puffin continued:

She was such a pillar for our family. The kids would talk to her non stop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff. And no matter how bad she felt, she would still rub my back when I came and jumped on the bed next to her while she was working tirelessly to put out content.

Advert 10

Puffin went on to praise her talent as an artist, as well as her willingness to help others, remarking, ‘those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was’.

A cause of death has not been made public at the time of writing.

Advert 10

Tributes have poured in for Mel, many of which came from the beauty community expressing their sorrow at the news, as well as their admiration for her creative talents.

One fan tweeted:

Sending so much love to Mel Thompson’s family and friends. She was such a beacon of light in the beauty community and she will be missed.

Another wrote:

Advert 10

I have so many thoughts but the first are radiance, she radiated kindness, beauty, grace! She radiated everything! She talked to everyone like sisters and I loved her for that!

Mel’s final make-up tutorial was uploaded to her popular YouTube channel on September 24 and saw her share some eyeshadow tips with her 170,000 plus followers.

Advert 10

Mel leaves behind her husband and their four children.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mel Thompson at this difficult time.