Zip Line Worker Sacrificed Himself To Save Woman Who Was In Danger

by : Emily Brown on : 04 Nov 2021 18:57
A zip line worker in California has passed away after reportedly trying to save a woman who was in danger.

Joaquin Romero was working at La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline on the La Jolla Indian Reservation in northeastern San Diego County, California, when the incident took place last week.

Romero, 34, had been working on the ‘receiving’ platform of the zipline where he assisted guests visiting the attraction, and was helping a woman get hooked on to the platform when she began sliding out on the zip line.

According to a witness who spoke to Fox 5 San Diego, the worker was unable to stop the woman from sliding away and grabbed onto her harness, at which point they both began to slide out further, The San Diego Union Tribune reports.

Romero ended up falling about 70 feet to the ground and suffered multiple blunt force injuries as a result, the Medical Examiner’s Office and Cal Fire Capt. Frank LoCoco report.

Fire crews responded to the scene and managed to hoist Romero onto a road using ropes and a rescue basket, after which he was loaded onto an ambulance and taken to a waiting medical helicopter in a landing zone. The 34-year-old was airlifted to a hospital, but sadly passed away on Monday morning, November 1.

In a statement to Fox 5, Norma Contreras, La Jolla Band Of Luiseño Indians’ chairwoman, expressed the tribe’s condolences to Romero’s family.

She commented:

We are saddened and heart-broken over the recent tragic accident involving one of our employees at the La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline. Like any employer, we pride ourselves on having a safe working environment and a safe and enjoyable experience for our customers.

Given the circumstances of the accident, the Tribe is conducting an in-depth and comprehensive investigation, in coordination and cooperation with federal and state authorities.

A spokesperson for the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has confirmed the agency is also conducting an investigation into the incident.

The La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline opened in 2015 and is described on its website as the longest of its kind in Southern California, with lines crossing canyons, valleys, treetops and the San Luis Rey River.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

