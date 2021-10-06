Zodiac Killer Has Been Identified According To Cold Case Team
It’s the murder mystery that has baffled investigators for more than half a century, but a team of detectives say they’ve finally cracked the case of the Zodiac Killer.
Despite multiple leads and dozens of potential suspects police had previously been unable to identify the so-called Zodiac Killer, who became one of the United States’ most prolific serial killers after being linked to at least five murders in the San Francisco area between 1965 and 1969.
Named for the pseudonym used in a series of ciphers sent in letters taunting the police, the Zodiac Killer has become a point of fixation for several true crime aficionados. The mystery surrounding his identify has spawned a number of films, TV series and and books, as both amateur and professional detectives attempted to solve his messages and ultimately put a name to the pencil sketch.
Now, it looks like Ted Cruz can finally rest easy, with a specialist team of investigators revealing this week that they believe they’ve finally uncovered the Zodiac Killer’s true identity.
According to The Case Breakers – a 40-strong team including former law enforcement investigators, journalists and military intelligence officers – the murders were committed by a man named Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018.
Following years of digging, the Case Breakers were reportedly able to uncover new forensic evidence and hidden messages in the ciphers that they claim conclusively link Poste to the Zodiac Killer. Speaking to Fox News, they also revealed that they believe Poste was responsible for the murder of a sixth victim, Cheri Jo Bates.
In response to the claims, Riverside Police Department, who investigated the Bates’ murder said:
Our Homicide Cold Case Unit has determined the murder of Cheri Jo Bates in 1966 is not related to the Zodiac killer.
We understand the public interest in these unsolved murders, but all inquiries regarding the Zodiac Killer should be referred to the FBI.
The San Francisco Police Department have not commented on the claims.
