'Zombie Angelina Jolie' Seen For First Time Since Being Freed From 10-Year Prison Sentence Tasnimnews/SaharTabar/Instagram

‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ has appeared on TV for the first time since she was released from prison.

Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, was arrested in Iran for charges relating to ‘corruption’ and ‘blasphemy’ last year after she went viral for posting heavily edited photos of herself posing as Angelina Jolie in 2017.

At the time, Tabar claimed her bizarre appearance was the result of plastic surgery, however she has since revealed that it was the result of an optical illusion and photo editing.

SaharTabar/Instagram

The Iranian influencer was sentenced to 10 years in prison, however she was recently released after just a few days behind bars.

Since her release, Tabar has appeared on Iranian state-run TV channel Rokna explaining that ‘what you saw on Instagram was the computer effects I used to create the image.’

Although the TV interview is yet to be aired, she’s alleged to have told the station she has ‘wanted to be famous since [she] was a child.’

‘Cyberspace was an easy way. It was much easier than becoming an actor,’ she said, as per the MailOnline.

Following on from the stressful ordeal, Tabar is reported to have said she won’t even have the Instagram app on her phone, ‘let alone have a page.’

At one point, the influencer had managed amass an impressive 486,000 followers, earning herself the title of ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’.

After claiming she had undergone 50 separate surgeries to get the bizarre look, the 19-year-old was arrested in October 2019, alongside three other female influencers.

Her arrest was reported by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, who wrote on Twitter: ‘Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! We need your voice here. Help us.’

Alinejad later tweeted:

I call on Angelina Jolie to help an Iranian 19-year-old girl who received 10 years prison sentence for using makeup & Photoshop to turn herself into Angelina. Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid.

However, just a few days after her sentence, Tabar was released following ‘massive media pressure’, according to Alinenjad.

The teen did admit to having had some surgeries, including a nose job, lip filler and liposuction, it was nothing like the 50 surgeries she had previously claimed to had in a bid to look like the Hollywood actress.