‘Zombie’ Filmed Biting Uber Driver In Shocking Attack

Footage has been shared of the moment a ‘zombie’ woman bit a taxi driver in strange incident filmed in Atlanta, Georgia.

The video was posted to Twitter by a user named Rico. It apparently shows an Uber driver called Yasser Abdul Hadi, from Decatur, attempting to handle a situation in which a woman had climbed on top of of his car and started to rip the wipers off.

Yasser had reportedly just dropped off another passenger when the unprovoked attack started. As the video shows, after the woman jumps off the car, she then tries to get into the backseat. As Yasser attempts to stop her, she then bites the side of his chest.

Lol i can’t make this up , Last night i witnessed the zombie apocalypse 😂. pic.twitter.com/Z4rgBjGDmn — Rico (@ImSoRico_) August 19, 2019

The woman was later identified as 26-year-old Tasheena Campbell.

It’s currently unclear what provoked the attack, as Yasser said she appeared ‘out of nowhere’ and randomly jumped on his car before lashing out at the driver.

Yasser told Fox News:

She’s acting weird, she’s acting wild, and she’s on the car hitting it, telling me I need to die, to kill me. The pain, I said, “God, just let her take my flesh, I don’t care. I want her to go away from me.”

The taxi driver said the situation was ‘horrible’, and made worse by the damage she caused to his car. Yasser has already set up a GoFundMe page to try and raise money to cover the cost of fixing it.

The driver added:

She’s hit me in my job, my health and my financial pocket money, it’s hard. I’m in a bad situation. I wish people see this and help.

26-year-old Campbell was subsequently arrested. She was charged with battery and criminal trespass, and was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail.

Senior Police Officer J. Larca told Newsweek the attack was unprovoked, and the woman began arguing with Yasser ‘for no reason’.

They added:

He then stated she jumped inside of his vehicle and ransacked the inside of his car. She also jumped on top of his vehicle damaging his wipers. Mr. Abdul Hadi stated he removed her from the vehicle and while she was trying to attack him, she then bit him on his side causing a moderate side laceration underneath his left arm on his ribcage.

When officers arrived, Campbell was reportedly ‘completely unaware’ of what she had done, and was instead ‘yelling’ at officers because she said she had lost her belongings at a pool party earlier in the evening.

Officer Larca said:

Ms. Campbell stated she then went to look for her belongings which turned into a physical altercation between her friends and herself. Ms. Campbell was extremely irate and very uncooperative at this time. She continued to blame everyone she observed while in the police vehicle stating ‘they are the ones who did this to me and took my stuff!’ Ms. Campbell at the time was completely unaware of what just happened and continued to talk about what happened with her personal belongings which took place prior to this altercation as well as police arrival.

Officer Larca added:

Upon arriving at the precinct while completing paperwork, Ms. Campbell decided to urinate on the floor. Ms. Campbell then continued to be extremely irate and began to bang her head against the wall to where she had to be physically restrained.

